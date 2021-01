Palm Beach County could become new center of political landscape

Young leaders on both sides of the aisle in Palm Beach County question how to handle the fallout after the riot at the U.S. Capitol and what's next for our country.

OF OUR NATIONBEACH COUNTY REMAINS CENTRALTO THE POLITICAL LANDSCAPE.YOUNG LEADERS ON BOTH SIDES OFTHE AISLE QUESTION HOW TOHANDLE THE FALLOUT AND WHATNEXT FOR OUR COUNTRY.INTRO: S/U: THE DAY AFTER THEEVENTS IN WASHINGTON D.C, ATRUMP 2020 MAKE AMERICA FLIESACROSS THE INTRACOASTAL ANDMARA LAGO.

PALM BEACH COUNTYIS COMPLEX..

DIVIDED..

AND HASA BIG POLITICAL FOOTPRINT.

NOWTHE QUESTION IS& WHAT HAPPENSNEXT 11:12:30 I DONANYONE WHO WAS IN FAVOR OFWHAT HAPPENED YESTERDAY.

ITWAS DISGUSTING.

CAROLINEMELEAERPOSITION FOR THE YOUNGREPUBLICANS OF PALM BEACHCOUNTY.

11:12:44 I KNOW A LOTOF CONSERVATIVES, A LOT OFPEOPLE UPSET ABOUT THE WAY THEELECTION WAS HANDLED.

THEYFEEL THINGS HAPPENED UNFAIRLY,THEY ARE NOT BEHAVING THATWAY.

BUTT TO: 11:14:44 OURENTIRE MEMBERSHIP, NONE OF USWANT TO SEE THAT OCCUR, WE WANTTO SUPPORT OUR PRESIDENT,COUNTRY, AND OUR LAWENFORCEMENT AND THOSE ARE OURPRIORITIES.

OUR MEMBERSHIP ISIN AGREEMENT WITH OUR BOARDTHAT WHAT HAPPENED SHOULD NOTHAVE HAPPENED.

ACROSS THEAISLE&.

NATS: 54 WE ARE INDISBELIEF, YESTERDAY I WASJUST HEARTBROKEN TO SEE THETEMPLE OF DEMOCRACY DESECRATEDON.

TOM VALEOOF YOUNG DEMOCRATS OF PALMBEACH COUNTYCOUNTY.

WE HAVE AN INTERESTINGROLE WE ARE GOING TO BEPLAYING IN ALL OF THIS.BELIEVES THE NEXT GENERATIONNEEDS TO BRING DOWN THETEMPERATURE.

(SECOND VIDEO):48 I HOPE THIS WAS A SPLASHOF COLD WATER ON THE FACE OFEVERYONE SO THAT WE REALIZE WEMIGHT HAVE DIFFERENCE OFOPINIONS, WE MIGHT HAVEDIFFERENT FUNDAMENTAL VALUES,BUT WE DONPRINCIPLES SO KNOW MORE THANEVER IS THE TIME TO REACHACROSS THE AISLE.

PALM BEACHCOUNTY&.

A HOTBED FORPOLITICS&.ALSO LIKELY HOME TOPRESIDENT TRUMP IN THE NEARFUTURE.

POLITICAL STRATEGISTRICK ASNANI EXPECTS IT TO BEAN EPICENTER OF SORTS.13:20:25 I THINK YOU ARE GOINGTO SEE BOTH THE CONTROVERSYAND ADVOCACY FOLLOW HIM.

ITHINK THAT THE PEOPLE THE WANTTO SUPPORT HIM ARE GOING TOWANT TO BE CLOSE TO HIM.

BUTTTO: 13:20:40 IF THEY WANT TOOPPOSE HIM THEY ARE GOING TOCOME HERE AND ORGANIZE IN OURBACKYARD IN PB COUNTY.

WPTVNEWSCHANNEL FIVE ANALYST BRIANCROWLEY SAYS SUPPORT ON THEISLAND COUL* ALSO CHANGE.BRIAN CROWLEY/WPT POLITICALANALYST 12:24:12 DOES SOMEBODYSTILL WANT TO BE A MEMBER OFMAR A LAGO, DOES SOMEBODYSTILL WANT TO ASSOCIATE WITHTHE NAME DONALD TRUMP.

ITLITTLE BIT WHEN RICHARD NIXONBECAME A DISASTER.

A LOT OFPEOPLE DIDNASSOCIATE THEMSELVES WITH THENAME RICHARD NIXON.

ITPOSSIBLE DONALD TRUMP WENT WAYTOO FAR AND AS A RESULT,PEOPLE WILL NOT WANT TOASSOCIATE THEMSELVES WITH THATNAME.

TORY DUNNAN.

WPTV