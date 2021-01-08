The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office says Security Safe at Civic Center

Lady melania trump.... new at 5 as tensions rise across the country because of the political landscape, local authorities are turning their attention to security here at home as the inauguration is just weeks away... 44news reporter tyler druin live tonight in evansville with those details, tyler the vanderburgh county sheriffs office and the evansville police department know all about maintaining tight security in times of unrest especially over the last year - over all deputies say compared to this time last year foot traffic is down more than 50% at the civic center - "as everyone has witness not only yesterday but throughout the entire year, 2020, wee had a lot of civil unrest in a moments notice - deputies at the vanderburgh county court house could respond to any type of emergency - thursday this deputy responding on foot to a report of a fight - luckily the incident was defused by evansville police - "each and every day we vanderburgh county sheriffs office has a certain number of deputy sheriffs that are working at the courthouse entrances we screen people for weapons, before they enter into the courthous?

The sheriffs office says theye not expecting any immediate threats to local government buildings,that doesn mean a plan isnt in place for credible threats or suspicious circumstances.?we send all of our courthouse deputies especially supervisors to training, that would have them prepared for a situational awareness in and around the courthouse the vanderburgh county sheriffs office along with evansville police and indiana state police work together in times of unrest to determine the best course of action for government buildings, schools, places of worship and local community centers...?the evansville police chief and i have had multiple conversations about working together to keep an eye on all of our buildings downtown, government buildings, civic center, the old courthouse, the ford center, anything that might be subject to disturbances over the next couple of weeks with the top lawmakers calling for the 25th amendment to be invoked, law-enforcement agencies across the tri-state are planning to increase patrols as security in government buildings is expected to grow tighter generally in evansville we are fortunate that we have a pretty reasonable and rational community, our people tend not to be extremists one way or another, it could change, there could be angry people on both sides, things are said, things are done, and we will just keep a very watchful eye in and around the community for the next couple of week?

Sheriff wedding says that the community will likely not see the increased security around town but adds all law- enforcement agencies are on standby for any situation large or small that might occur, live in evansville tyler druin 44news