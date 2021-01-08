Tri-State Law Enforcement Step Up Security

Developing tonight at 6 politics-- behind the rising tensions across the country--- and tonight-- local law enforcement agencies are turning their attention to security-- here at home--- with inauguration day just weeks away... -- so we wanted to find out-- how those actions in d-c-- are impacting security plans in the evansville area 44news reporter tyler druin live tonight with those details.... the vanderburgh county sheriffs office and the evansville police department know all about maintaining tight security in times of unrest especially over the last year - over all deputies say compared to this time last year foot traffic is down more than 50% at the civic center - the sheriffs office says theye not expecting any immediate threats to local government buildings,that doesn mean a plan isn't in place for credible threats or suspicious circumstances.

The vanderburgh county sheriffs office along with evansville police and indiana state police work together in times of unrest to determine the best course of action for government buildings, schools, places of worship and local community centers... "as everyone has witness not only yesterday but throughout the entire year, 2020, wee had a lot of civil unrest, the evansville police chief and i have had multiple conversations about working together to keep an eye on all of our buildings downtown, government buildings, civic center, the old courthouse, the ford center, anything that might be subject to disturbances over the next couple of weeks with the top lawmakers calling for the 25th amendment to be invoked, law- enforcement agencies across the tri- state are planning to increase patrols as security in government buildings is expected to grow tighter sheriff wedding says that the community will likely not see the increased security around town but adds all law- enforcement agencies are on standby for any situation large or small that might occur, live in evansville tyler druin 44news a number