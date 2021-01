Nancy Pelosi Calls For Trump To Be ‘Held Accountable’ For Wednesday’s Mob At U.S. Capitol

Lawmakers worked late into the night to finish counting the Electoral College vote, which confirmed Joe Biden won the presidential election.

Michael George reports on the questions that remain about the assault on the U.S. Capitol and what happens next (2:53) WCCO 4 News At 5 - Jan.

7, 2021