In Wake Of Mob's Siege Of Capitol, Trump Hands Out Medals For Golf

A day after inciting a mob of his supporters to riot and breach the US Capitol, President Donald Trump returned to his very important work.

Trump's public schedule said he would have 'many meetings' and 'many calls.'

CNN reports on Thursday, Trump also awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to golfers Annika Sorenstam and Gary Player.

The president's attempted return to business as usual comes amid the ongoing global pandemic and after a stunning siege, which he personally incited.