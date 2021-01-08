Drop Dead Gorgeous Movie trailer

Drop Dead Gorgeous Movie trailer HD - The Sarah Rose American Teen Princess Pageant is a beauty contest to die for!

And that's exactly what the contestants in Mount Rose, Minnesota, are doing.

Ever since the vivacious-but-vicious former beauty queen Gladys Leeman (Kirstie Alley, TV's Cheers) started pushing her charm-challenged daughter, Rebecca (Denise Richards, The World Is Not Enough), to win at all costs, the competition has been dropping like flies.

Between exploding tractors and deadly hunting accidents, it's a wonder the top challenger, poor Amber (Kirsten Dunst, Spider-Man), has the courage to keep her tap shoes on.

But after Amber's mother (Ellen Barkin, TV's Animal Kingdom) is injured in a suspicious trailer-park-beauty-shop bombing, Amber is determined to fight to the finish - and the battle between the good and the bad is about to get ugly!

Experience plenty of mom, apple pie and all-American mayhem, plus a hit-packed soundtrack, in this breakthrough comedy that is "clever, fearless and loaded with wicked lines and touches" (Los Angeles Times).