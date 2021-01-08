GOP Congresswoman Mary Miller Condemned For Hitler Remarks

U.S. Sen.
Tammy Duckworth (D-Illinois) on Thursday called for the resignation of newly-elected downstate U.S. Rep.
Mary Miller (R-Illinois) over the latter’s saying Adolf Hitler was “right on one thing.”
U.S. Sen.
Tammy Duckworth (D-Illinois) on Thursday called for the resignation of newly-elected downstate U.S. Rep.
Mary Miller (R-Illinois) over the latter’s saying Adolf Hitler was “right on one thing.”
Illinois Rep. Mary Miller is facing calls for an apology, even her resignation, just days after being sworn into her first term.