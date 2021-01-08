Social media fuels misinformation that stoked Capitol riots

A LOT OF THE RHETORICTHAT LED UP TO THIS RIOTWAS BASED ONMISINFORMATION THATSPREAD QUICKLLY ONSOCIAL MEDIA.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER ARIELROTHFIELD TALKED WITHTWO EXPERTS -- WHO SAY-- IT'S UP TO THEINDIVIDUAL TO DOUBLECHECK THOSE POSTS.Matt Harris/ Political ScienceProfessoYou've got people stormingthe capitol upset about anelection they think was stolenand there is no legitimateevidenceSCROLL ONLINE AND ITCAN SEEM OTHERWISETHAT'S THE POWER, MATTHARRIS SAYS, OF SOCIALMEDIA- THE GOOD AND THEBAAriel Rothfield/ 41 Action NewsWe all know social media cbe an extremely powerful toolthat allows us to accessinformation quickly.

But it alsocan be used to spreadmisinformation just as fastMatt Harris/ Political ScienceProfessorYou've got people feeding intotheir own sort of informationsphereand we are not evenreading from the same bookanymoreEVEN AFTER THE CHAOSAT THE CAPITOL,FALSE NARRATIVES,CONSPIRACIES AND CALLSFOR VIOLENCE FLOODEDSOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORMSBurton Kelso/ Tech ExpertPeople can plot and planwhatever information theywant online and do it hardlywithout being noticedTWITTER cracked down --TEMPORARILY LOCKINGTHE PRESIDENT'SACCOUNT WEDNESDAYAFTER A SERIES OFINFLAMMATORY POSTSHIS FIRST VIDEO BACKDonald TrumpA new administration will beinaugurated on January 20th.My focus now turns toensuring a smooth, orderly,and seamless transitionpowerBUT TECH EXPERT BURTONKELSO SAYS THAT'S NOTENOUGHBurton Kelso/ Tech ExpertNow you're starting to see ashift to some of the smallersocial media groups like Parlerand MeWii that don't do sua good job of correcting postsAND THAT'S THECHALLENGEBurton Kelso/ Tech ExpertWhen you have that muchpower as a technologycompany, it is almost yourresponsibility to make sure theright information is beingshared because the wholeidea of social media is forpeople to come together andto be able to conversion afriendly matter.

It's notdesigned to stir up so muchchaosUNTIL THAT HAPPENS,MATT HARRIS SAYS YOUSHOULD CHECK THEINFORMATION BEFORE YOULIKE OR SHARE.Matt Harris/ Political ScienceProfessorThere are avenues forwarthat involve fact-checking,corrections by the media thatcan at least try and limit tdamage from partisanmisinformatiREPORTING IN Kansas City.ARIEL ROTHFIELD.

