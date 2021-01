Trump Asks Aides, Lawyers About Self-Pardoning

President Donald Trump has been asking aides and lawyers about his self-pardon power.

This includes White House counsel Pat Cipollone, according to CNN.

Some of those conversations have happened in recent weeks, one of the sources says.

Trump has asked about the legal and political consequences of a self-pardon.

A Justice Department legal memo says the president cannot pardon himself.

However, he can step down and ask his vice president to take over and pardon him.