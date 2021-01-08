Police: 1 dead after hit by car in suspected DUI crash Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:16s 08 Jan 2021 0 shares 1 views Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest WhatsApp Email

Police: 1 dead after hit by car in suspected DUI crash Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian on Windmill Lane and Eastern Avenue shortly before 7 p.m. Police say the pedestrian died at the hospital and the driver is suspected of DUI.

