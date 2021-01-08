Skip to main content
Police: 1 dead after hit by car in suspected DUI crash

Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian on Windmill Lane and Eastern Avenue shortly before 7 p.m.

Police say the pedestrian died at the hospital and the driver is suspected of DUI.

