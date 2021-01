Delano stay at home order

The Delano City Council held a special meeting tonight to discuss how to further enforce the current stay at home order.

FURTHER ENFORCE THECURRENT STAY AT HOMEORDER....THAT ENFORCEMENT WOULDHAVE COME IN THE FORM OF AFINE...BUT THE COUNCIL NEVER GOT ACHANCE TO VOTE ON THE ITEM.23ABCS LEZLA GOODEN ATTENDED THEMEETING, ANDEXPLAINS THAT SOME PEOPLE AREWORRIED ABOUT THE FUTURE OFBUSINESSES IN THE CITY WHILEOTHERS THINK IT MIGHT BE THEROUTE TO GODELANO CITY COUNCIL WAS SET TOVOTE ON WHETHER OR NOTTO FINE BUSINESSES ANDHOUSEHOLDS FOR NOT FOLLOWINGTHE STAY-AT-HOME ORDER.

DUE TOTECHNICAL DIFFICULTIES THEMEETING WAS POSTPONED ..

BUTWITH THAT DELAY, SOMERESIDENTS AND BUSINESSES OWNERSSAY IT'S SOMETHING THATWILL BE ON THEIR MINDS UNTIL ADECISION IS MADEI AM AGAINST IT TOTALLY..

THEYNEEDTO LET US OPEN UP 25 PERCENT ANDI GET THE SOCIAL DISTANCING, BUTTHEYNEED TO LET US OPERATE- WE GOTTABE ABLE TO PAY OUR RENT.LARRY RONK, HAS LIVED IN DELANOHIS ENTIRE LIFE AND HIS FAMILYHAS OWNED LR'S PIZZA FOR NEARLYTHREE DECADES.

HE SAYS SINCETHE PANDEMIC, HE'S LOST ALMOST200,000 DOLLARS AND HASREMAINED OPEN, BECAUSE HEDOESN'T FEEL HE HAS A CHOICE ANDDOES NOT AGREE WITH THE NEWPOSSIBLE DELANO ORDINANCE THATWOULD FINE BUSINESS ANDHOUSEHOLDS FOR NOT FOLLOWINGTHE CURRENT STAY AT HOME ORDER.WE ARE ALL JUST TRYING TO PAYOURBILLS.

WE WENT INTO BUSINESSTHINKING WE CAN MAKE A LIVINGAND PAY OUR BILLS,AND THEY ARE TAKING THAT AWAYFROM US WHILE THE OTHER BIGCOMPANIES ARE ONTOP OF EACH OTHER..

THEY DON'T.SIX FEET THEY AREN'T MONITORINGTHEM.PEOPLE ARE OVERCROWDING.THE DELANO CITY COUNCIL WAS SETTO HEAR PUBLIC COMMENTS ANVOTE ON THE NEW ORDINANCEENFORCEMENT THURSDAY NIGHT,LIMITING OUTDOOR GATHERINGS TO10 PEOPLE FROMDIFFERENT HOUSEHOLDS ANDENFORCING STATE ORDERS FORBUSINESSES.IF IT'S NOT FOLLOWED..

AWARNING WOULD BE ISSUED FIRST,THEN A $100, $200, OR $500 FINEFOR EACH VIOLATION..

WHICH SOMEPEOPLE THINK FINES MAY WORK, BUTTHOSE AMOUNTS ARETOO MUCH.FOR SOME BUSINESSES THAT AREDOING THE BEST TO KEEP THEIRMONEY AND THEIR BUSINESS INTACTTHEY SHOULDBE FINED A LITTLE BIT BUT NOTTHAT MUCH..DURING THE SPECIAL MEETING, MANYRESIDENTS COULD NOT GETINTO THE ZOOM CONFERENCE SO THEYDECIDED TO POSTPONE.THE MEETING IS EXPECTED TORESUME NEXT WEEK AND SOMERESIDENTS SAY THEY HOPE THEENFORCEMENT ORDINANCEPASSESIT'S A GOOD IDEA PEOPLE SHOULDBE ATHOME AND NOT THROWING PARTIESCOVID IS A REAL THING- I HAVEEXPERIENCED COVID AND IT.

A REALTHING BUT I NEVER BROKE THERULES BUT JUSTWENT TO WORK BECAUSE I AM ANESSENTIAL WORKER AND STILL GOTCOVID BUT THEY SHOULD BE FINEBECAUSE IT'S NOT BEING STOPPED..PEOPLE ARE NOT LISTENING TO WHATTHE GOVERNMENT IS SAYING SO ITHINK IT'S A GOOD IDEA OF THAT'SWHAT ITTAKES..SO AGAIN YOU STILL HAVE TIME TOATTEND THE MEETING AND THECOUNCIL SAYS THEY WILL NOTIFYTHE PUBLIC WHEN IT'S HAPPENINGINTHE NEXT FEW DAYS (HOW WILL THEYLET PEOPLE KNOW, LET'S ADD THAT)IN DELANO LEZLA GOODEN 23ABCNEWS