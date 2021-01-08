Selena Gomez takes aim at social media bosses amid Washington, D.C. riots

Selena Gomez slammed social media platforms and their executives for facilitating the behaviour which led to the Washington, D.C.
Riots on Wednesday, when one female protester was shot and killed by a law enforcement official during the unrest.
A number of celebrities have taken to social media to share outrage, embarrassment and shock over the state of the country.
Stevie Wonder has called for the 25th amendment to be used, while other stars including Ashton Kutcher and Mark Ruffalo have..