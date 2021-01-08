Lee Health: Stop calling about vaccine's

Lee Health is asking people to stop calling them about the vaccine.
They are experiencing phone issues due to the amount of calls and cannot call patients.
THIS...MAKES ANEW SINGLE DAY RECORD.LEE HEALTH HAS AN URGENT MESSAGEFOR THE COMMUNITY: STOP CALLINGABOUT VACCINES.THE HOSPITAL SYSTEM SAYS SO MANYPEOPLE ARE CALLING, IT’S TYINGUP THEIR PHONE LINES, AND MAKINGIT HARD TO GET IN CONTACT WITHPATIENTS.THE PROBLEM IS...NOBODY ELSE HASVACCINES EITHER.IF YOU GO ON LEE COUNTY’SWEBSITE...IT TELLS YOU THEY’REALL BOOKED UP THROUGH NEXT WEEK.LEE HEALTH SAYS IT UNDERSTANDSHOW BADLY PEOPLE WANT TO GET THEVACCINE..BUT IT’S ALSO ASKINGPEOPLE TO BE PATIENT.We are having so much troublewith the phone lines that it’sactually causing us difficultyfor getting lines going out inorder to outreach to ourpatients."LEE HEALTH SAYS
The vaccination of healthcare personal and nursing home veterans started in December, and now the Lee County VA Healthcare Center..
The Florida Department of Health answers questions about the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine.