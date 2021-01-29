Local, pregnant moms say 'no' to COVID-19 vaccine

At just more than six months pregnant while in a pandemic, she’s carefully planning on how she will keep both her and her new baby boy safe.

NEW GUIDELINES RELEASED THIS WEEK BY A PUBLIC HEALTH AGENCY RECOMMENDS THAT PREGNANT WOMEN SHOULDN'T GET THE MODERNA VACCINE BUT THERE'S AN EXCEPTION. TONIGHT FOX 4'S SHARI ARMSTRONG'S TELLS US WHY MANY MOMS-TO-BE IN OUR AREA SAY THEY'RE NOT GETTING IT BEFORE THEY GIVE BIRTH. MOST OF US CAN AGREE THAT THERE'S NOTHING LIKE A NEW BABY. JUST LOOK AT OUR LATEST FOX 4 BABY, LUCY.

DELICIOUSLY PRECIOUS. BUT BRINGING NEW LIFE INTO THIS NEW NORMAL COMES WITH NEW QUESTIONS. INCLUDING WHETHER OR NOT TO GET THE COVID-19 VACCINE WHILE PREGNANT.

WHEN IT COMES TO PREGNANCY DURING A PANDEMIC

Kenzia Orama: "It's going to be completely different."

KENZIA ORAMA'S EXPECTING HER FIRST CHILD. AT JUST MORE THAN 6 MONTHS PREGNANT WHILE IN A PANDEMIC SHE'S PLANNING FOR HER BABY BOY AND SAYS THAT'S WHY SHE'S CHOSEN NOT TO GET VACCINATED.

Kenzia Orama: "I feel like there just hasn't been enough studies to know the long-term effects of this vaccine."

KENZIA'S ONE OF THE 13 LOCAL, PREGNANT MOMS I HEARD FROM TODAY BOTH ONLINE AND ON ZOOM. ALL SAY THEY'RE NOT PLANNING TO GET THE COVID-19 VACCINE IF IT BECOMES AVAILABLE WHILE THEY'RE PREGNANT. KENDRA WEAVER'S ALSO EXPECTING HER 2ND CHILD. SHE LIKE MOST OF THE MOMS CHIMING IN TODAY SAY MORE RESEARCH NEEDS TO BE DONE.

Kendra Weaver, SWFL Mom of 2: "There's just not enough information for me to feel safe enough that it's not going to harm my child."

A LACK OF DATA THE C-D-C SAYS IS BECAUSE THE MRNA VACCINE HASN'T BEEN TESTED ON PREGNANT WOMEN. THIS WEEK THE WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION ISSUED NEW COVID-19 RECOMMENDATIONS INCLUDING PREGNANCY GUIDELINES.

THEY SAY PREGNANT WOMEN SHOULD NOT GET THE MODERNA VACCINE UNLESS THEY'RE AT HIGH RISK FOR EXPOSURE LIKE HEALTH CARE WORKERS.

BUT THAT GUIDELINE DIFFERS FROM THE C-D-C WHICH HAS SAID PREGNANT WOMEN MAY CHOOSE TO GET VACCINATED AND SHOULD TALK TO THEIR DOCTOR. ROBERT HAWKES IS THE DIRECTOR OF THE PHYSICIAN ASSISTANT PROGRAM AT FLORIDA GULF COAST UNIVERSITY

Robert Hawkes, Director Physician Assistant Program FGCU: "The CDC doesn't recommend that you don't take it it's just that you understand that it's greater risk and that you follow up with your healthcare provider to determine if that's something for them."

HAWKES SAYS THE BEST PLAN IS TO TALK TO YOUR DOCTOR.

Robert Hawkes, Director Physician Assistant Program FGCU: "Talk to them. Have them understand your feelings your concerns and then make the best decision for you."

THE CDC SAYS IT PLANS TO STUDY PEOPLE WHO ARE PREGNANT AND THAT BOTH VACCINE MAKERS ARE MONITORING CLINICAL TRIAL OF PEOPLE WHO GOT PREGNANT.

Have themunderstand your feelingsyourconcernsand then make the bestdecision for you."SHARI ON CAMTHE CDC SAYS IT PLANS TO STUDYPEOPLE WHO ARE PREGNANAND THAT BOTH VACCINE MAKERS AREMONITORING CLINICAL TRIAL OFPEOPLE WHO GOT PREGNANT.

