Trending: Richest Man In The World

Elon Musk has overtaken Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos as the richest man in the world.
According to Bloomberg, Musk is now worth $190 billion dollars.
Meet the world's richest person, and the man who inspired Robert Downey Jr's take on Iron Man.
Bolstered by a surge in Tesla's share price, Tesla's chief and billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk surpassed Amazon.com Inc's top..