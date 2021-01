Elon Musk Now The Richest Man In The World

Business Insider reports that Elon Musk is now the richest man in the world.

His net worth has skyrocketed to $187 billion.

He is the CEO of two companies, Tesla and SpaceX, and the founder of three more.

He's also been married three times and has triplets and twins.

He recently had another baby with his girlfriend, the musician Grimes.