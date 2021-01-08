Covid-19: Union Health Minister says 'Indians to get vaccine in the next few days' | Oneindia News

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday hailed the scientists and doctors for their work in the field of COVID-19 vaccine development and said vaccines will be provided to the people of the country in the next few days.

An Air India flight from UK has landed in Delhi with 246 passengers on board amid concerns about a mutant fast-spreading strain of the coronavirus that emerged in Britain.

The Bombay High Court on Thursday praised late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's work in the film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and said that one could make out from the actor's face that he was innocent and sober.

With 13 days left in his term, President Donald Trump finally gave in on Thursday amid growing talk of trying to remove him from presidency, acknowledging he’ll peacefully leave after Congress affirmed his defeat.

Elon Musk, has now become the world's richest person.

#Covid-19 #ElonMusk #USCapitol