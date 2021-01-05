Covid-19: First vaccine shots likely on January 13th, countdown begins|Oneindia News

Indians can expect to get their first COVID-19 vaccine shot on January 13.

Union Health Ministry announced on Tuesday that the Centre is all set to roll out coronavirus vaccines within 10 days of granting emergency use approval.

The announcement by the ministry comes just days after the DCGI approved Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, Covishield, domestically manufactured by the Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech's indigenous Covaxin for restricted emergency use.

#Covid-19 #CovidVaccine #Coronavirus