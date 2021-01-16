Covid vaccine: Meet AIIMS sanitation worker who volunteered to be 1st recipient

With India's Covid immunisation drive launching on January 16, a sanitation worker became the first vaccine recipient at the country's premier AIIMS hospital in Delhi.

Manish Kumar said that seeing other people have doubts about the inoculants, he approached his seniors to be the first one getting a jab.

His mother, initially anxious over the decision, supported him later.

Dr Harpreet Bains of Ludhiana's civil hospital also spoke about his experience after getting vaccinated.

