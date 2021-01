Experience was really good, feeling happy, says India's 1st person who receives COVID-19 jab

India's first coronavirus vaccine shot was administered to Manish Kumar, a sanitation worker, at AIIMS in Delhi on January 16.

While speaking to ANI, Kumar said, "The experienced was really good and I am feeling happy.

People should not hesitate to vaccinate themselves." Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched nation-wide vaccination drive against COVID-19 today via video-conferencing.