India's vaccination drive begins, 1.91 Lakh get vaccine shots on Day 1 | Oneindia News

Finally India began the world's biggest vaccination drive in the world with the two vaccines manufactured in India, the Covishield developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca, and Covaxin produced by Bharat Biotech.

Sanitation worker Manish Kumar became the first person in India to be vaccinated against COVID-19 on Saturday.

On the first day over 1.91 lakh people received the shot as many were reluctant in getting the vaccine due to fear of sideaffects.

