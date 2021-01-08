Iraqi judge issues arrest warrent for Donald Trump

An Iraqi judge has issued an arrest warrant for US President Donald Trump.
The warrant was for the death of an Iraqi military leader killed during the assassination of Iranian general Gasem Soleimani just over a year ago.
