Friday 1/8 Insider Buying Report: AAIC, AUB

Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.

On Wednesday, Arlington Asset Investment's CEO, J.

Rock Tonkel Jr., made a $77,170 purchase of AAIC, buying 20,000 shares at a cost of $3.86 each.

Tonkel Jr. was up about 5.1% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with AAIC trading as high as $4.06 at last check today.

Arlington Asset Investment is trading up about 1.1% on the day Friday.

And on Tuesday, Frank Russell Ellett bought $32,822 worth of Atlantic Union Bankshares, buying 1,000 shares at a cost of $32.82 a piece.

Before this latest buy, Ellett purchased AUB at 2 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $194,694 at an average of $32.45 per share.

Atlantic Union Bankshares is trading off about 1.3% on the day Friday.

So far Ellett is in the green, up about 13.2% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $37.15.