Hawley taking heat for Wednesday's riot

More now on the rioting at the u.s. capitol building in washington d.c.

Yesterday.

Missouri senator josh hawley is catching some of the blame for what went on.

Hawley was the first senator to say he would object to the certification of electoral ballots affirming joe biden of winning the 2020 presidential election.

Critics say hawley was playing to president trumps base by stoking trump's election fraud claims and working to prevent biden from becoming president.

(sot u.s. representative cori bush --"the blood, that woman's blood is on donald trump's hands and the hands of every single republican member of congress."

) the university of missouri student bar association among others has demanded that hawley resign from office.

Hawley was a professor there before going to the senate.

A bar assocation letter said that the u.s. capitol is hawley's latest casulty in his ambition.

Simon and shuster says they are also now dropping plans to publish a hawley book.

Hawley has responded, saying he won't apologize for his actions, and he's threatening to sue the book company.