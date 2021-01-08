Remembering Diego Maradona: football legend dies aged 60

Diego Maradona, widely regarded as one of the greatest football players of all time, has died at the age of 60.

Maradona was a uniquely gifted player with a bewitching style that was all his own.

He rose from the streets of Buenos Aires to reach the pinnacle of his sport leading Argentina to World Cup glory in 1986 and scoring the infamous 'Hand of God' goal along the way.

Maradona played for Boca Juniors, Barcelona and Napoli in a storied club career, and later managed Argentina at the 2010 World Cup.

Declaring three days of national mourning, Alberto Fernández, the president of Argentina, said: 'You took us to the top of the world.

You made us immensely happy.

You were the greatest of them all'.