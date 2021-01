Former Dodger manager Tommy Lasorda Dead At 93

Tommy Lasorda, former Dodger manager and player, has died.

CNN reports that Lasorda spent seven decades in the Dodgers organization.

He was 93.

Lasorda had a sudden cardiopulmonary arrest while home Thursday evening.

Less than an hour later, he was pronounced dead at 10:57 p.m., the team said in a statement.

Lasorda is survived by his wife of 70 years, Jo; their daughter, Laura, and granddaughter Emily Tess.