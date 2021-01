Democratic state lawmakers challenge Gov. DeSantis' vaccine plan

Demands to connect South Florida's senior population to the COVID-19 vaccine continue to mount and state Democratic state lawmakers are calling on the governor's office for more answers.

ALONGWITH THE PLANS IN THE WORKS TOCONNECT MORE COMMUNITIES..<< BARBARA AND MARK NIZEWITZARE SPENDING THE DAY INDOWNTOWN WEST PALM BEACH&WAITING AT THE PALM BEACHCOUNTY HEALTH DEPARMENT WITHONE TASK IN HANDÃGETTINGVACCINATED.

123535 IT WAS VERYDISORGANIZED AT THE ROLL OUTNOW THAT WEBEEN VERY ORDERLY AND VERYWELL THOUGHT OUT ITANOTHER HURDLE IN THEIR RACEAGAINST COVID-19& 123550 WEWERE LUCKY IT DID TAKE US 4HOURS TO GET THROUGH ON THEPHONE& FOUR HOURS ISCONSIDERED LUCKY&YES& THE TWOCALL THEIR JOURNEY THROUGH THEPANDEMIC A MARATHON& 123612WEAROUND THE STATE THAT SEEM TOBE FAR WORSE SO WEOPTIMISTIC AND WEPLANS TO SEE FAMILY STILL ONHOLD& 123635 NOT YET& NOT YET&THE LATEST NUMBERS FROM THESTATE SHOW LESS THAN29-THOUSAND PEOPLE HAVE BEENVACCINATED IN PALM BEACHCOUNTY& ABOUT 6 PERCENT OFTOTAL VACCINATIONS STATEWIDE&BERMAN: OTHER PLACES AREGETTING DOSES AHEAD OF US.SENATORS LORI BERMAN AND BOBBYPOWELL MET WITH RESIDENTSWAITING AT THE HEALTHDEPARTMENT FRIDAY& FIELDINGFRUSTRATIONS FROM THE BUMPYROLLOUT.

SOT BERMAN: IT WOULDBE GOOD IF THEY STARTEDFIGURING OUT A STATE POLICY,AND MADE SURE WE'RE GETTING THEDOSES OUT AS SOON AS WE GETTHEM HERE.

BUT WE DON'T HAVEENOUGH DOSES.

THIS WEEKGOVERNOR RON DESANTISANNOUNCED VACCINES CAN BEDISTRIBUTED FROM PLACES OFWORSHIP& PLANS ARE IN THEWORKS AT A CHURCH IN RIVIERABEACH SENATOR BOBBY POWELL ONEDAY NEXT WEEKEND, WE'REANTICIPATING THAT CHURCH INRIVIERA BEACH, ONE OF THECHURCHES IN RIVIERA BEACH WILLBE ABLE TO COORDINATE VACCINEEFFORTS.

