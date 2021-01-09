GRAPH: COVID-19 hospital beds in use as of January 8, 2021

The latest hospital data showed 915 beds in use by confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients, 39 fewer than Thursday.
Colorado's three-day average positivity rate is 7.59%.
The state's goal is to remain below 5%
The latest hospital data showed 915 beds in use by confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients, 39 fewer than Thursday.
Colorado's three-day average positivity rate is 7.59%.
The state's goal is to remain below 5%
The latest hospital data showed 1,015 beds in use by suspected or confirmed COVID-19 patients. The latest three-day average..
The latest hospital data showed 1,188 beds in use by confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients – 15 more than Monday with 119..