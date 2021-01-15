GRAPH: COVID-19 numbers as of January 14, 2021

The latest hospital data showed 903 beds in use by confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients, 17 more than Wednesday.
Colorado's three-day average positivity rate for COVID-19 tests Wednesday was 5.93%.
The state's goal is to remain below 5%.
The latest hospital data showed 903 beds in use by confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients, 17 more than Wednesday.
Colorado's three-day average positivity rate for COVID-19 tests Wednesday was 5.93%.
The state's goal is to remain below 5%.
The latest hospital data showed 930 beds in use by confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients – 16 more than Monday with 106..
Photo by Robin Utrecht / SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images
The United States has confirmed more than 1 million..