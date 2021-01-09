Local gun shops experiencing increase in buyers

People visited Down Range in Chico Friday to practice shooting, while some were there to stock up on ammo.

Hayley, within hours of the capitol riot - many gun stores across the nation reported a huge increase in business.

Gun manufacturers are cashing in as well.

Smith and wesson stock has jumped 18%.

That's in addition to 2020 marking the strongest american gun sales*eve*.

Many first time buyers - say they're concerned for their safety.

Action news now reporter dani masten is live at one chico gun shop..

Dani, are we seeing a run on guns here at home?

Yes we are alan.

Some people who came here to down range today to practice shooting or looking to stock up on ammo.

Marlene magallanez/lives in chico "people are unpredictable.

They are going to try and come into your house and you have to protect yourself and your family."

Elliott eetern/stocking up on equipment "i am really just looking for reloading equipment.

Powder, bullets, all of that kind of stuff has been really hard to find lately."

Elliott eetern (e- tern) tells me the storming of the capitol wednesday afternoon has him on edge.

Elliott eetern/stocking up on equipment "the state of the country more than anything is more concerning than the pandemic itself.

So it doesn't really surprise me what has happened and what is happening and why people are running out trying to feel a little more safe, it is totally understandable and you got to do what you got to do."

Dani masten down range manager will clark tells me since the beginning of the pandemic last year - there has been a huge rush of people coming into the shop looking for protection marlene magallanez (ma- ga-lay-nez) "these are basic things that people should know how to use a gun just incase.

They should be aware of their rights to own a gun and you know get practice in and make sure you and your family are safe.

Have your family prepared as well."

Megalanez says she will continue to come to down range to practice shooting.

Clark also tells me that they have seen an increase in first time gun owners come into the store looking for private lessons.

Live in chico - dani masten, action news now coverage you can count on.

The national shooting sports foundation reports there were 7 million new gun owners in 2020.