Sen. Michael Bennet says he supports Trump's removal from office before Jan. 20

After saying Thursday that he would support the invocation of the 25th Amendment by Pence, Sen.

Michael Bennet, D-Colo., said Friday that Trump should resign, and if not, that he still believes the 25th Amendment should be invoked.

But he also said he would support a move by the House to impeach the president again.