Turning Stone hosts sports betting contests on weekend of Bills game

Oneida Nation Enterprises which includes Turning Stone, Point Place Casino and YBR Casino and Sports Book are celebrating the Bills first playoff game in 25 years with "Buffalo Playoff Week."

Special contests for fans ahead of the bills wild card game tomorrow.

chelsea sherrod is live in studio with details.

Kristen, its a home playoff game 25 years in the making.

- due to the pandemic the state is allowing only about 6,700 fans to attend, but casinos like turning stone are welcoming in fans for special celebrations.

Dan jones: 25 years ago i was dealing crew lets on the gaming floor at turning stone resort trying not to get caught by my supervisor sneaking in a peek at the game while i was actually on the gaming floor supposedly dealing so yes i can close my eyes and remember exactly where i was the last time that buffalo was hosting a playoff game.

The same energy from the 1995-96 season has been around all season with big fan turnout at turning stone.

Dan jones: well it was exciting before hand because the bills have been having a great season and once they clinch once the fans knew that it was going to be a home playoff game everybody got really excited.

We started seeing people coming in making wagers right away on everything from this weekend game to the bills winning the super bowl.

With oneida nation's "buffalo playoff week" bills fans have something to look forward to after a tumultuous 10 months in the coronavirus pandemic, .

Dan jones: the best part about that is that you can win up to $169,000 on $100 wager.

Having the opportunity to meet with other fans and not just be at home i think that's a big part of it you know the folks that aren't lucky enough to make it out to be part of the 6700 that are going to be in the stadium i can still be with other fans and not just the one or two that maybe they normally watch the game with.

Occupancy seating will be limited to 50 percent at the lounge with ceaser's sports at turning stone.

So guests are being asked to make reservations.

Dan jones: i think it's going to be just on the under i think the over under is 51 1/2 ll go with 30to 20.

And win will makeistory.

In their last home playoff game, the bills lost to the jaguars in the wild card round by three points.

Kick-off is at 1:05 pm.

