DARA OF JASENOVAC Movie Clip - Tell Them She Will Come Back - Plot synopsis: Set in 1940s Croatia, DARA OF JASENOVAC tells story of young Dara who comes face-to-face with the horrors of the Holocaust era after she, her mother and siblings are sent to the concentration camp complex known as Jasenovac.

Considered one of the most overlooked parts of history, Jasenovac is run by the fascist Ustase who brutally murdered Jews, Serb and Roma people, which included many children.

As unspeakable atrocities start to unfold, Dara must summon tremendous courage to protect her infant brother from a terrible fate while she safeguards her own survival and plots a precarious path towards freedom.