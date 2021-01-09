JD Frenzy 1-8

Hey guys... good to be back out on the road..

Let's start up north in wolcott... clinton prairie made the trip to see tri- county... sa game the gophers won by 60 points last season... alright out to wolcott on senior night... hug for mom... handshake for dad?

Nope... cp has won every meeting with the cavs since december 9th.... 2016!

And another note..

The gophers added former cp standout bailey good to the coaching staff... trevor funk gets things going... the 6'3 senior finished with 17 tonight... score is 2-2... funk gets a hand on it... cavs kick it back to jimmy roudebush... swish... tri-county kept it close in the first quarter... that is until garret mcgraw gets involved..

Fast break lays it in for a pair... now red and black leads 9-7... head coach chad peckinpaugh rallying the troops.... cp able to get it done efficiently... funk to mcgraw in traffic... the bucket with the left hand...and one gophers crush the cavs, 63-36... they'll play delphi tomorrow night... ... and speaking of the oracles... joined this one with less than two minutes to go... delphi's won 3 of its last 4 with carroll...not the case tonight... cougars up 14...make it 15.... down the other end... dawson jordan gets the three to go... usually right here is where i cut the video.... but seconds later... jaden harness misses the layup... jordan recovers and pitches to peyton roth... roth to roth... jordan takes the shot... and he's got it from 3 point land... this is what makes indiana high school basketball so cool..

20 seconds to go now...delphi down ten with a chance to come back... but the cougars are just too much to overcome... chs gets one more free throw and wins it... 60-49 th final... guys i caught up with delphi head coach austin cowley after the game... he says there was a lot to learn from tonight... and he's proud of his guys... another note... i left about 30 minutes after the game had ended and delphi's players were still in the empty practice gym putting shots up... you can tell how much it means to them..

Guys?

Jd thank you very much..

Damon