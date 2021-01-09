Miya Ponsetto Appears In Court After Falsely Accusing Black Teen Of Stealing Cell Phone In SoHo Hotel

The woman who falsely accused a Black teenager of stealing her cell phone in a SoHo hotel in December was in court Friday in California.
It came after a bizarre and exclusive interview with CBS News; CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.
