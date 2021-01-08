Woman Seen Attacking Teen At SoHo Hotel Speaks Out Before Arrest

A woman seen in a viral video attacking a Black teenager after falsely accusing him of stealing her cellphone inside a SoHo hotel has been arrested in her home state of California.
CBS2's John Dias has the details.
NYPD detectives are headed to California to interview a woman at the center of a false accusation that shocked the city. She..
A rally was held Wednesday to support a Black teenager falsely accused of stealing a white woman's cell phone. Protesters demanded..