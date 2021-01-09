Lafayette over LFO

Undefeated so far this season.

They put their perfect 7-0 mark on the line tonight against l-f-o in a region showdown.

Ramblers coach hank peppers saw his guys get on a run to close out the first half.

Jaylon ramsey to decameron porter for the easy bucket.

Lafayette was up 29-28 at the break.

L-f-o tried to get their offense going in the third, but porter with the block.

He says not tonight fellas.

No sir.

Time to go from a no sir to a yes sir!!

Aidan hadaway.

How.

Bout.

That.

Warriors finally got some offense.

Amari burnett a sweet spin for two.

All ramblers in the second half as they win 65-51.

Boyd buchanan entertained rival chattanooga christian.

Orlando carter out front for the chargers.

How bout a little fake and shake.

Nice drive for the deuce.

C-c-s leaves the bucs caden johnson open for three, and he drills it.

Then it's johnson on the baseline with the dish to jacob shockley.

Use that big body big fella.

Dude is just a sophomore.

Bucs rolls to an 86-62 victory.

The lee women entertained west