Skip to main content
Global Edition
Saturday, January 9, 2021

Lasorda Used to Visit Lookouts

Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
Duration: 0 shares 1 views
Lasorda Used to Visit Lookouts
Lasorda Used to Visit Lookouts
Lasorda Used to Visit Lookouts

Tommy lasorda has died after suffering a heart attack on thursday.

He was 93-years-old.

Lasorda made several trips to chattanooga to see the lookouts when chattanooga was the dodgers double-a affiliate.

The team even created a lasorda's landing seating section and put him in the club's at&amp;t field hall of fame.

Lasorda always brought his famous appetite, and sense of humor to the scenic city.

Lasorda:"let's go boys!

Let's go!

What are we standing here!

Somebody will tie a horse to us.

I love it.

Look at my name up there.

Lasorda's landing.

Number two.

Wow.

Can't ask for anything more than that.

What they did.

They cleared it out.

Put a stint in it, and said you are on your way.

They just tried to tell me to lose weight.

I said hey, i knew that this morning when i tried to put my pants

Advertisement

Related news coverage

Tommy Lasorda

Tommy Lasorda

Ricky Nyman pays tribute to Dodgers legend Tommy Lasorda and his visits to Chattanooga.

WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN

You might like