Lasorda Used to Visit Lookouts

Tommy lasorda has died after suffering a heart attack on thursday.

He was 93-years-old.

Lasorda made several trips to chattanooga to see the lookouts when chattanooga was the dodgers double-a affiliate.

The team even created a lasorda's landing seating section and put him in the club's at&t field hall of fame.

Lasorda always brought his famous appetite, and sense of humor to the scenic city.

Lasorda:"let's go boys!

Let's go!

What are we standing here!

Somebody will tie a horse to us.

I love it.

Look at my name up there.

Lasorda's landing.

Number two.

Wow.

Can't ask for anything more than that.

What they did.

They cleared it out.

Put a stint in it, and said you are on your way.

They just tried to tell me to lose weight.

I said hey, i knew that this morning when i tried to put my pants