Lasorda Used to Visit Lookouts

Tommy Lasorda
Ricky Nyman pays tribute to Dodgers legend Tommy Lasorda and his visits to Chattanooga.
Tommy lasorda has died after suffering a heart attack on thursday.
He was 93-years-old.
Lasorda made several trips to chattanooga to see the lookouts when chattanooga was the dodgers double-a affiliate.
The team even created a lasorda's landing seating section and put him in the club's at&t field hall of fame.
Lasorda always brought his famous appetite, and sense of humor to the scenic city.
Lasorda:"let's go boys!
Let's go!
What are we standing here!
Somebody will tie a horse to us.
I love it.
Look at my name up there.
Lasorda's landing.
Number two.
Wow.
Can't ask for anything more than that.
What they did.
They cleared it out.
Put a stint in it, and said you are on your way.
They just tried to tell me to lose weight.
I said hey, i knew that this morning when i tried to put my pants
Ricky Nyman pays tribute to Dodgers legend Tommy Lasorda and his visits to Chattanooga.