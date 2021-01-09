Bhandara accident: State orders high-level probe as 10 infants die at hospital

In a horrific tragedy, ten newborn babies died after a fire broke out at the neo-natal care ward of the district general hospital at Bhandara in eastern Maharashtra in the early hours of Saturday.

The staff managed to rescue seven of the 17 babies in the ward.

While the cause was suspected to be a short circuit or a malfunctioning air-conditioning unit and the state government ordered a probe by fire experts, a BJP leader alleged that there were complaints about power fluctuations in the ward but no action was taken.

Health Minister Rajesh Tope said a six-member committee headed by a director, Health, Sadhana Tayade will conduct an inquiry and submit a report in three days.

Those responsible shall not be spared, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said.

A fire audit of all the hospitals in the state has been ordered, he informed.

Calling the incident "heart-wrenching and mind-numbing", Thackeray announced an aid of Rs 5 lakh for family members of deceased babies.