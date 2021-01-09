local support for Buffalo Bills

Making it a much different viewing party fans were used to.

Alcohol was only served if you bought food.

Under COVID guidelines, restaurants and bars are limited in capacity.

Whether you were at home, at a local bar, or one of the lucky 6,700 attending the game in person, Bills fans across the state were out showing support for the whole team.

Buffalo bills faced off against the indianapolis colts today in the nfl playoffs.

Fans eagerly watched as the buffalo bills took one step closer to going to the super bowl and news channel 2's brent kearney was right there with fans as it happened.

"i've gotta bring the buffalo spirit to utica, that's all i can say."

You could feel the energy in babes at harbor point as the buffalo bills took to the field in their first playoff fame since 1996.

Buffalo native daniel kislyk is visiting friends and showing support for his home team.

.

None .

None "unfortunately i cannot drive back here so i have to stay here and watch it."

But no matter where you're watching from ...any bills fan will tell you this game is a big deal.

"this is the bills team this is what we've been working for for the 3 plus years.

Ian mcdermit coming in and really overhauling the team.

I was talking with someone today, you start with a process and you follow through and these are the results."

"seeing them grow from how they use to play back then to now is like the best thing now."

From the moment you walk in the door you can tell james schrame is a bills fan, but for medical reasons he cant cheer for the team he loves so much.

"he's devoted he's always loved buffalo" "he had an operation where they take out e larnyxhen you nnot speak.

Iean he's t all his cultiesut he's not going to keeyou amused ke i wi."

And how es james celebrate "claclap, ande's got so beer to ke him last a little longe bills fanthen ope you start to see real progress, with the tean in western new york.

Its anamazingf people hold on to."

> coming up here on newschannel