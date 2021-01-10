Pakistan hit by a massive blacklout in major cities of Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi | Oneindia News

Pakistan was hit by a massive power blackout early Sunday, with much of the country, including all major cities, plunged into darkness.

The electricity distribution system in the nation of more than 210 million people is a complex and delicate web, and a problem in one section of the grid can lead to cascading breakdowns countrywide.

The latest blackout was caused by a fault in southern Pakistan The Ministry of Energy said that power had been restored in some parts of the country, and that teams were still working on restoring supply completely in the early hours of Sunday.

