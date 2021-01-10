There should be strict laws: Gautam Gambhir on racist comment against Siraj during Sydney Test match

Former Cricketer and BJP MP from East Delhi Gautam Gambhir on January 10 condemned the incidents of racism during Day 4 of the ongoing India vs Australia Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

"Strict laws and strict actions should be there to stop this kind of incident." He said that ejecting the people who passed racial comments is not a solution there should be some strict laws is the permanent solution.

A group of people was ejected from the SCG after the Indian team complained of racial abuse.

Play was halted for close to 10 minutes after Mohammed Siraj walked up from the square-leg boundary and complained of racial slurs at the end of the 86th over in Australia's second innings.