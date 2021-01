Israel Leads World In Getting Its Citizens Shot In The Arm With COVID-19 Vaccine

In less than three months, Israel expects to have immunized all its citizens who are over 16 against the novel coronavirus.

Business Insider reports achieving that goal would likely make Israel the world's first to immunize the vast majority of its population.

Israel has far outpaced the rest of the world with its vaccination campaign.

In fact, it has already administered the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to about one in five of its citizens.