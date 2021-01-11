Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli become parents to a baby girl, wishes pour in | Oneindia News

A big news for all the Virat and Anushka fans as they are both now parents to a baby girl.

Anushka Sharma gave birth to a girl at Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 11.

Anushka and Virat had reached the hospital earlier today.

The couple had announced their pregnancy in August 2020.

Proud father Virat Kohli took to Twitter to share the news.

Anushka and the baby girl are both healthy.

Wishes have been poring in on the social media for the couple and their baby.

#AnushkaSharma #ViratKohli #Virushka