Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma become parents to baby girl |Virushka । Baby Girl
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma become parents to baby girl |Virushka । Baby Girl

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma were on Monday blessed with a baby girl.

#ViratKohli #Anushkasharma #Virushka