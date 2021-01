Mohammed Siraj racial abuse row: Won't be tolerated says Rahane | Oneindia News

A storm has been brewing over racial abuse faced by Indian cricketers in Australia where the team is curently playing tests at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The game was paused on day 4 during the second session when India's Mohammed Siraj complained to the umpire of name calling.

