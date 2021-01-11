Closing Bell: Sensex breaches 49,000 mark, IT and auto stocks top gainers

Equity benchmark indices ended at fresh record closing highs on January 11 on the back of strong global cues and optimism over corporate earnings domestically.

At the closing bell, the BSE SandP Sensex was up by 487 points or 1 per cent at 49,269 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 138 points or 0.98 per cent to 14,485.

Sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were mixed with Nifty IT gaining by 3.3 per cent, auto by 2.6 per cent, FMCG by 1.2 per cent and realty by 0.6 per cent.

But Nifty PSU slipped by 1.5 per cent and metal by 1 per cent.

Among stocks, Tata Motors made a phenomenal jump of 12.6 per cent to Rs 223.20 per share.

Bajaj Auto gained by 2.7 per cent and Maruti Suzuki by 2.6 per cent.