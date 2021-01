Sensex breaches 50,000 mark for the first time

Sensex crossed 50,000 mark in pre-opening session on January 21.

At 10:09 am, the BSE S and P Sensex was up by 257 or 0.52% at 50,049.13, while the Nifty was up by 63 points or 0.43% at 14,707.70.

Among stocks, Reliance Industries was up by 2.23 per cent at 2,100.

Bajaj Auto, Bajaj Finance, Tata Motors were also among the top gainers.