Sensex breaches 48,000-mark for first time

India's stock continued to reach new heights as the Sensex crossed the 48,000-mark for the first time in history on January 04.

The 30-index bar opened 216 points higher as the trading session opened on Monday, and is currently at 48,085.

The broader Nifty 50 also is at its all-time high after crossing 14,100-mark.

The new gains came in the backdrop of India granting emergency approval to two vaccines for COVID-19 on January 03.