PM: 15 million vaccinations by mid-February 'achievable'

Boris Johnson has said vaccinating the 15 million people in the top four priority groups by mid-February is a "massively stretching" but "achievable target".

The prime minister spoke during a visit to the mass vaccination centre at Bristol's Ashton Gate stadium, one of seven that has opened in England today.

Report by Blairm.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn